NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A second person in Nashville has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of presumptive coronavirus cases in the state to eight.
The new patient is an adult male with a mild illness, according to the Metro Public Health Department. He is isolated at home.
Officials with the department are working to identify the source of the exposure and notify people who are close contacts to the new patient.
“Receiving confirmation of an additional case was expected and we are prepared to quickly investigate and provide guidance to those determined to be close contacts to prevent potential spread to others,” said Dr. Michael Caldwell, Director of Health for Nashville/Davidson County in a news release. “Our guidance to the community remains the same; everyone should continue to take steps to protect themselves and others by following routine health precautions.”
Four people have tested positive for the virus in Williamson County. Sullivan County and Shelby County each have one resident who tested positive.
The Tennessee Department of Health has a web page dedicated to COVID-19 where you can track the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state and see how many residents have tested positive for the disease. Access the site here.
The state department of health initially said they would not name the county the diagnosed patient(s) lived in, claiming it was because of concerns over health information privacy. The decision was met with immediate backlash from the public, which led to a News4 Investigation from Jeremy Finley.
The Tennessee Department of Health quickly changed course and said they would name the counties where patients tested positive.
The Metro Health Department recommends the following to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
