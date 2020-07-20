NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Another show of support for law enforcement in Nashville gathered in front of the courthouse Sunday.
Dozens of people were out waving American flags and holding signs for the Back the Badge rally, a show of support for law enforcement.
"I think its very important that our police stay within the communities," one supporter said. "They protect us. I sleep better at night knowing that they are out on the streets and in our neighborhoods."
This is the second Back the Badge rally held in Nashville this summer.
