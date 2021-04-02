NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The roads may be closed, but the shops are slowly reopening on Second Avenue.
10 are now ready for customers to return. That means licking ice cream cones is back, and so are the sweet licks of country music.
"I'd want everyone to know we are open for business. Come see us," said Kent Huston, who runs the new Taco Bell Cantina.
It's not your grandpa's Taco Bell — with burritos, booze and a burst of live music added to the experience. But Huston says getting to this point wasn't easy.
"We were officially set to open on January 9 and then the Christmas bombing happened," he said.
Some of the re-openings are still far from finished.
But today the Wild Horse Saloon fired up its outdoor grill, and soon the temperatures will rise.
Right now the street is full of walkers, and that's progress.
Visitor Scott James brought his family to Nashville.
"We watched the Nashville show on TV so we knew eventually we wanted to come here and to see all of this like this is great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.