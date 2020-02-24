CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville police arrested a second teen related to a drive-by shooting that happened in Clarksville Saturday night.
Police say at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, 18-year-old Jakrarius Medley shot and critically injured a 19-year-old man in the 200 block of Cranklen Circle. Medley is being held on a Criminal Attempted Homicide charge, with a bond set at $250,000.
Police arrested a 16-year-old male on Monday, and is also charging him with Criminal Attempted Homicide related to the shooting. The teen is being held at a juvenile detention facility.
Police had previously identified another potential witness by the name of Collin, but they have located him.
Police are also still searching for 18-year-old Alexis Nolin-Fowler, who is 5-feet 6-inches tall, has black hair and weighs 120 pounds.
She may be in a 4-door 2009 Silver Mazda 3, with TN tag 059XMW. Police believe she may have critical information related to the incident.
Police say the shooting was not a random act.
If you see Nolin-Fowler or the Mazda, call 911.
Anyone with information should call Detective Kurtich at 931-648-0656, ext. 5556, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
