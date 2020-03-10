NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Southeastern Conference is encouraging those attending this week’s SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament to contribute to a relief fund to provide support to Middle Tennessee communities impacted by tornadoes last week.
Representatives of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee will be located at two locations on the concourse of Bridgestone Arena to accept donations on all days of the tournament. The SEC Tournament is scheduled for Wednesday through Sunday. The representatives will have iPads to accept credit card and debit card transactions.
The CFMT provides support for 40 counties across Middle Tennessee. Funds generated during the men’s basketball tournament will be directed to non-profit organizations in Middle Tennessee, among them Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties.
