The Southeastern Conference released the 2020 football schedule on Monday evening.
Vanderbilt will visit Texas A&M in the season opener on Sept. 26 while Tennessee travels to South Carolina in the opener.
Other openers for the first week include Alabama at Missouri, Florida at Ole Miss, Georgia at Arkansas, Kentucky at Auburn and Mississippi State at LSU.
The Southeastern Conference announced the league would play a 10-game season against only conference opponents because of COVID-19 concerns.
All schools will play the teams originally scheduled for this season plus two additional schools from the opposite division. Vanderbilt added LSU and Mississippi State. Tennessee added Texas A&M and Auburn.
All teams will have a week off on Dec. 12 prior to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 19.
Here are the schedules for Tennessee and Vanderbilt:
Tennessee: Sept. 26 at South Carolina; Oct. 3 vs Missouri; Oct. 10 at Georgia; Oct. 17 vs. Kentucky; Oct. 24 vs. Alabama; Oct. 31 Open; Nov. 7 at Arkansas; Nov. 14 vs. Texas A&M; Nov. 21 at Auburn; Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt; Dec. 5 vs. Florida.
Vanderbilt: Sept. 26 at Texas A&M; Oct. 3 vs. LSU; Oct. 10 vs. South Carolina; Oct. 17 at Missouri; Oct. 24 Open; Oct. 31 vs. Ole Miss; Nov. 7 at Mississippi State; Nov. 14 at Kentucky; Nov. 21 vs. Florida; Nov. 28 vs. Tennessee; Dec. 5 at Georgia.
Click to view full SEC schedule.
