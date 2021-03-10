NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The SEC men's basketball tournament returns to Music City today.
One year ago, the pandemic shut everything down in Bridgestone arena, just two games into the tournament.
Now, the event marks the first sporting event held in Nashville since the pandemic.
“Nashville is a town that puts on big events. We want to do it safely,” David Kells, Nashville Predators Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Marketing, said.
Fan capacity for each game will be capped at 20%.
The five-day, 12-game tournament tips off tonight at 6 p.m. with Texas A&M taking on Vanderbilt University.
