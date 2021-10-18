Mississippi players stand on the field after the game was delayed because of fans throwing bottles onto the field during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mississippi won 31-26. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee faces a $250,000 penalty after the fans interrupted Saturday night's game against the University of Mississippi by throwing debris on the field at Neyland Stadium.
University police confirmed that they arrested 18 people and were 47 ejections at Saturday's game. The arrests and ejections come after the game made national headlines for the actions by the fans.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 13 Mississippi held off Tennessee 31-26 on Saturday night after Rebels coach Lane Kiffin avoided being by hit by g…
Fans threw trash on the field after officials' critical fourth down ruling in the game's final minute. During this incident, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said these actions interrupted the competitive opportunity for both teams.
The UT Chancellor Donde Plowman called it "sickening," and the AD said it was "unacceptable."
I am astonished and sickened by the behavior of some Vol fans at the end of tonight’s game. Good sportsmanship must be part of who we are as Volunteers. Behavior that puts student-athletes, visitors and other fans at risk is not something we will tolerate. 1/2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.