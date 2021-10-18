Mississippi Tennessee Football

Mississippi players stand on the field after the game was delayed because of fans throwing bottles onto the field during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mississippi won 31-26. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee faces a $250,000 penalty after the fans interrupted Saturday night's game against the University of Mississippi by throwing debris on the field at Neyland Stadium.

University police confirmed that they arrested 18 people and were 47 ejections at Saturday's game. The arrests and ejections come after the game made national headlines for the actions by the fans.

Fans threw trash on the field after officials' critical fourth down ruling in the game's final minute. During this incident, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said these actions interrupted the competitive opportunity for both teams.

The UT Chancellor Donde Plowman called it "sickening," and the AD said it was "unacceptable."

The SEC has established that the University of Tennessee takes the following actions:

The SEC said they are "not suspending alcohol sales privileges" for the university, but they added it "reserves the right to do so if other requirements outlined above are not met."

The Rebels defeated the Volunteers 31-26 when UT Quarterback Joe Milton inexplicably ran out of bounds as the clock hit zero.

 

