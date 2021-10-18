KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee faces a $250,000 penalty after the fans interrupted Saturday night's game against the University of Mississippi by throwing debris on the field at Neyland Stadium.

University police confirmed that they arrested 18 people and were 47 ejections at Saturday's game. The arrests and ejections come after the game made national headlines for the actions by the fans.

Fans threw trash on the field after officials' critical fourth down ruling in the game's final minute. During this incident, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said these actions interrupted the competitive opportunity for both teams.

Pull Quote “The disruption of Saturday night’s game is unacceptable and cannot be repeated on any SEC campus. Today’s actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and review of alcohol availability. We will use this opportunity to reemphasize to each SEC member the importance of providing a safe environment even with the intensity of competition that occurs every week. We will also reengage our membership in further review of the alcohol availability policy to consider additional measures for the sale and management of alcohol while providing the appropriate environment for collegiate competition.” - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The UT Chancellor Donde Plowman called it "sickening," and the AD said it was "unacceptable."

I am astonished and sickened by the behavior of some Vol fans at the end of tonight’s game. Good sportsmanship must be part of who we are as Volunteers. Behavior that puts student-athletes, visitors and other fans at risk is not something we will tolerate. 1/2 — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) October 17, 2021

The SEC has established that the University of Tennessee takes the following actions:

UT Actions Be assessed a financial penalty of $250,000, which will be deducted from the University’s share of SEC revenue distribution.

Be required to use all available resources, including security, stadium and television video, to identify individuals who threw objects on to the playing field or at the opposing team. All individuals identified as having been involved in disrupting the game shall be prohibited from attending Tennessee Athletics events for the remainder of the 2021-22 academic and athletic year.

Review and update its Athletics Department game management procedures and alcohol availability policies to prevent a recurrence of Saturday night’s disruption, which shall include an evaluation of agreed upon SEC Sportsmanship, Game Management and Alcohol policies to verify full compliance with existing standards.

Following completion of this review and prior to the University of Tennessee’s next home football game, the University shall provide a report to the Conference Office to summarize its efforts to identify and penalize offenders and its plan to enact policies to prevent future similar incidents while ensuring compliance with Conference standards.

The SEC said they are "not suspending alcohol sales privileges" for the university, but they added it "reserves the right to do so if other requirements outlined above are not met."

The Rebels defeated the Volunteers 31-26 when UT Quarterback Joe Milton inexplicably ran out of bounds as the clock hit zero.