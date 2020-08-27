NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Itchy watery eyes, runny nose, nasal congestion, and sore throat. Those all may mean seasonal allergies especially with ragweed in Middle Tennessee.
“People will say that Middle Tennessee is one of the worst places in the country because of the way we’re situated in the Cumberland plateau basin but every place in the world says that they have the worst allergies,” says Doctor Stokes Peebles with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The Professor of Medicine explains that people with seasonal allergies typically know there symptoms and if you’re experiencing those same symptoms, at the same time on a yearly basis, it’s probably not a cause for concern.
However he says, “people with allergies will not have fever, they will not have chills, they will not have night sweats, they won’t have muscle aches and pains, and they won’t have problems with their thinking so much.” In this case, these symptoms fall more along the lines of COVID-19.
The CDC has separated where symptoms fall and cross over in this Venn diagram.
t gets tricky if you also suffer from asthma because shortness of breath and tightness in the chest can be a sign of COVID-19.
Because there have been cases where people are asymptomatic, testing for the virus is always an option whether you feel fine, believe you have allergies, or even coronavirus.
Dr. Peebles reminds that outdoor allergies typically last from January until the first frost at the end of October in Middle Tennessee. In early Spring trees are a problem, grass is an issue in late Spring and Summer, then weeds take over in the Fall.
You can find more information about symptoms of seasonal allergies versus COVID-19 here.
