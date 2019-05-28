NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to the American Automobile Association, the 100 most deadliest days for teen drivers are here.
Across the nation, fatal accidents involving teen drivers increases in the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
On Tuesday Students Against Destructive Decisions, also known as SADD, teamed up with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to bring awareness to teens in the Midstate.
The group hopes to bring life-saving information to teens when it comes to decision-making on the road. That includes traffic safety, substance abuse and personal health.
“We have increased numbers of teen drivers who are out on the roadways through numerous times of day who were previously in school,” said THP Lt. Bill Miller. “With that being said, we want teen drivers to make smart decisions, don’t do something that might be destructive to you, your passengers or someone you might share the roadway with.”
AAA said that inexperience and increased exposure are driving forces in the rise of crashes.
According to reports, speeding and not using a seatbelt properly were at the top of the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.