NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are looking for three juveniles who escaped from a detention facility on Saturday night.

MNPD identified the escapees as 16-year-old Ervyon Moore, 15-year-old Bruce Johnson and 17-year-old Bryon Reid. The boys escaped around 11:30 p.m. after allegedly overpowering a guard and fleeing on foot from Youth Opportunity juvenile detention facility. 

Police said they are believed to still be wearing their facility-issued blue pants and gray shirts.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

