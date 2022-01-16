NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are looking for three juveniles who escaped from a detention facility on Saturday night.
MNPD identified the escapees as 16-year-old Ervyon Moore, 15-year-old Bruce Johnson and 17-year-old Bryon Reid. The boys escaped around 11:30 p.m. after allegedly overpowering a guard and fleeing on foot from Youth Opportunity juvenile detention facility.
Police said they are believed to still be wearing their facility-issued blue pants and gray shirts.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.