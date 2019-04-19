CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are attempting to find a runaway juvenile in state custody.
Clarksville Police said Ashtion Conder, 17, left her foster parents.
She was last seen in the area of the Bypass and was given a ride to Cheatham County at the corner of Chapel Hill Circle and Cherokee Court.
If anyone has seen Conder, contact local law enforcement or Clarksville Det. Tanner Pew at 931-648-0656, ext. 5365.
