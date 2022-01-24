Man wanted for Cayce Homes shooting death

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police continue to search for the man who shot a man point-blank in the Cayce neighborhood on Monday afternoon. 

According to the investigation, a man walked up to 28-year-old Shaquille Cotton while he was standing next to a vehicle on South 7th Street and shot him from behind.  Cotton died a short time later at Vanderbilt Medical Center.  

Homicide detectives are still looking for the gunman and ask anyone with with information to contact Crime Stoppers: 615-742-7463

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.