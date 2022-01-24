NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police continue to search for the man who shot a man point-blank in the Cayce neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
According to the investigation, a man walked up to 28-year-old Shaquille Cotton while he was standing next to a vehicle on South 7th Street and shot him from behind. Cotton died a short time later at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Homicide detectives are still looking for the gunman and ask anyone with with information to contact Crime Stoppers: 615-742-7463
Detectives from the Homicide & TITANS Units are investigating the apparent targeted fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Nashville man on S. 7th St. in the Cayce development. Active leads are being pursued. pic.twitter.com/LDxth3tuKb— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 24, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.