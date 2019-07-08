ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching the area of a suspect in the area of Anderson Road and Bell Road in Antioch.
Details are extremely limited at this time, but the suspect being searched for is believed to have been involved in a possible shooting in La Vergne.
Homes are being evacuated from Alicia Lane to Ayers Drive.
Residents are asked to report anything suspicious to 911.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
