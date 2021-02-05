JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A search is underway for a missing person at Cummins Falls State Park.

A Park Ranger confirms to News4 that the search began after the man's vehicle was found abandoned in an area of the park.

Crews are currently out in the area searching on Friday morning. The state park is closed to the public.

Stay with News4 on-air and online for any updates on this breaking news story.

Back in 2019, Cummins Falls was sued by the family of a two-year-old who drowned. The park was shut down and later reopened after a new safety plan was put in place regarding minor children at the falls and gorge.

Cummins Falls to reopen despite being described as "inherently dangerous" A new comprehensive safety plan has been announced that will change how Cummins Falls State Park will operate after a young boy was swept away at the falls and died.

The safety plan also called for new additions that included additional signage, additional safety-related information on the park's website, real-time weather monitoring, water monitoring, a safety education video for public viewing at the park at a temporary visitor center, and refuge area in case of evacuation. There will also be increased personnel on site.