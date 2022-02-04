NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are looking for a man who robbed a Nashville bank on Friday.
According to police, a man robbed the SunTrust Bank on Old Hickory Blvd in Hermitage.
This man robbed SunTrust Bank's 4809 Old Hickory Blvd branch at 5 p.m. He is a white man w/ white hair who appears to be in his 40s or 50s. Know him? Pls call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/7mHS5cCQg7— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 5, 2022
Police believe the man is in his 40s or 50s.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.
