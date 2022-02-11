SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Smyrna Police are investigating a hit-and-run situation involving a pedestrian on Friday.
According to police, a vehicle resembling a Dodge Charger struck a pedestrian on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred on Mitchell Avenue and Fairview Avenue. The vehicle did not stop, leaving the pedestrian severely injured.
Police say the vehicle is a dark color and may have some damage on the front, passenger side.
SPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 615-267-5432.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.