Smyrna hit and run
Smyrna Police are looking for this car.

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Smyrna Police are investigating a hit-and-run situation involving a pedestrian on Friday.

According to police, a vehicle resembling a Dodge Charger struck a pedestrian on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred on Mitchell Avenue and Fairview Avenue. The vehicle did not stop, leaving the pedestrian severely injured.

Police say the vehicle is a dark color and may have some damage on the front, passenger side.

SPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 615-267-5432.

