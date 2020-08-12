WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A search for two armed carjacking suspects is underway in Williamson County Wednesday Morning.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the suspects reportedly bailed from a stolen car and ran during a pursuit.
BOLO ALERT from @WCSO_Sheriff. Deputies are searching for 2 armed carjacking suspects in the area of 4633 Columbia Pike. They bailed from a stolen car and ran during a pursuit. The only description we have is one suspect is a white male. If you see anything suspicious call 911— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) August 12, 2020
The search is taking place in the area of 4633 Columbia Pike.
If you see anything suspicious in the listed area, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.