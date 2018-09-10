CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on the Austin Peay State University campus.
The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in the McCord parking lot off College Street.
Police are searching for the three male suspects. One of the men was wearing a red, white and black hoodie.
It's not clear if a student was the victim in the robbery.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
