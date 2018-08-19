Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are searching for a boater that went missing early Sunday morning on Tims Ford Lake.
Witnesses called the police from the Bluegill Grill in Shelbyville this morning when 41-year-old Christopher Hale entered the water without a life jacket and disappeared.
TWRA, Franklin County Sheriff, and the Franklin County and Coffee County Rescue Squads are all assisting in the search.
Officials say they are searching a large area where the man was last seen. The lake is estimated to be between 40-60 feet in that area.
Stay with News4 for updates.
