NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are still looking for the three suspects who shot a woman during an apparent robbery in south Nashville overnight.

The 50-year-old victim said all three of the suspects were wearing Halloween masks.

The woman told police she was at Whitsett Park off East Thompson Lane when a blue van driving in the opposite direction crossed over into her lane, forcing her to stop around 11:20 p.m Monday. When she stopped, the three suspects got out of the van. At least one of the men was armed with a gun.

Police said the woman drove off when she saw the weapon, and the suspects shot at her car. One of the bullets hit her in the upper leg.

The victim was able to drive to a Shell gas station on Fesslers Lane, which is where she called police. She was released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being treated for her injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects from the surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.