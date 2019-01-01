TOMPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - The search is underway for a woman who was reported to have been swept away by floodwaters in southern Kentucky on New Year's Eve.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the woman was driving when her car was pulled into East Fork Creek just before 7 p.m.
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched throughout the night for 20-year-old Leah Carter.
The woman's car was found at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday about 500 yards from the Lyons Bridge.
The creek level decreased by over 10 feet overnight, allowing more visibility for search crews.
Anyone who wants to help with the search is asked to sign in at the Gamaliel Fire Department. All volunteers will need to wear life jackets.
