Wallace Carter - 9/29/19

Metro Police said Wallace Carter was reported missing after not returning home on Saturday. His car was found at Beaman Park. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Beaman Park search

Emergency personnel searches for Wallace Carter at Beaman Park.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a missing hiker who did not return home on Saturday night.

Police said Wallace Carter, 67, was hiking at Beaman Park on Saturday and did not return home. His locked car with his cell phone inside was located at the park on Saturday night.

Metro Police said more than 100 volunteers are assisting specially trained Metro officers and Office of Emergency Management personnel in the search.

