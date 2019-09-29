NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a missing hiker who did not return home on Saturday night.
Police said Wallace Carter, 67, was hiking at Beaman Park on Saturday and did not return home. His locked car with his cell phone inside was located at the park on Saturday night.
Metro Police said more than 100 volunteers are assisting specially trained Metro officers and Office of Emergency Management personnel in the search.
The search continues for missing hiker Wallace Carter, 67, at Beamon Park after he did not return home Sat. night. His locked car w/cell phone inside was located last night @ the park. More than 100 volunteers are assisting specially trained Metro officers & OEM personnel. pic.twitter.com/sSol1ZMGLA— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 29, 2019
