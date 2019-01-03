NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are searching for the two men who shot an 18-year-old while he was walking in East Nashville.
Investigators said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on South 7th Street.
The victim said he was walking with someone when the gunmen started firing at them.
The teen was struck in the leg. Police said he is not cooperating with the investigation.
