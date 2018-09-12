ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) Two gunmen are on the run after shooting a man during a robbery in Antioch late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Rural Hill Road.
The victim, who was shot in the back, was found lying on the side of the road. Officers said he was coherent and was able to speak.
Police said they believe the man may have been walking home.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.
Police have not released a description of the two male suspects.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.