NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for the two suspects who shot a man in the leg in north Nashville.
The shooting happened on 21st Avenue North near Scovel Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, the victim was walking down the street when two men came up to him and demanded for him to turn over his wallet.
The victim was shot as he tried to get away. He flagged down a driver, who took him to the hospital.
Police said the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
Authorities have not released any information about the gunmen.
