NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in south Nashville.
Neighbors in the 500 block of Radnor Street said they heard gunshots and could hear a man calling out that he'd been shot around 3 a.m. Thursday.
When officers responded, they found the victim in an alley.
The victim told police that two men were involved in the shooting and that they got away in a blue four-door car.
According to police, the man is expected to recover from his injuries.
