ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police say a man was killed during a dispute over a fender-bender in an Antioch parking lot.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the deadly shooting happened on Antioch Pike near the Los Paisanos Barra nightclub around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Police said three men in a black truck got into an argument with the driver and passenger of the other car that was involved in the collision.
The driver of the truck reportedly shot the men who were inside the car, killing the passenger. Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Jose Luis Vergara. He died at the scene.
His 23-year-old friend, who was driving the car, was shot in the ankle. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The gunman and the other men reportedly fled the area.
Authorities have not released any additional information about the description of the gunman.
