Five armed suspects are on the run in Williamson County after a series of robberies overnight.
Investigators believe the suspects may be in a stolen car, possibly a silver four-door Toyota.
The Metro Nashville Police Department pursued the stolen vehicle into Nolensville around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning, the Nolensville Police Department advised residents to take precautions and to be on the lookout for the suspects. By 8:45 a.m., the police department posted an update saying they no longer believe the suspects are in the area.
If you notice anything suspicious, call 911.
