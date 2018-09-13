ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Four suspects were wearing "Scream" masks and were armed with rifles when they robbed someone in Antioch.
The robbery happened in the 5100 block of Sunsail Drive just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said they believe all of the suspects were teens.
No one was injured during the crime, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The suspects drove away in a dark-colored sedan and possibly a silver SUV down Smith Springs Road toward Hobson Pike.
Just after midnight, the Mt. Juliet Police Department advised the Metro Nashville Police Department they were pursuing a stolen black Chevy Cobalt into Davidson County. They later lost sight of the suspect.
MNPD officers later found the stolen vehicle abandoned on Saturn Drive near Briley Parkway.
