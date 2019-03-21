SPARTA, TN (WSMV) - Officials are asking for your help finding a teenager who was reported missing on Jan. 18 from Sparta, TN.
Blake Webb, 16, is said to frequent the areas of Smithville, Cookeville and Baxter.
Webb is 5'8" and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 615-215-3000.
