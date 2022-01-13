Robbery suspect

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hendersonville Police are looking for a person believed to have robbed a home on Wednesday.

HPD has surveillance footage of the suspect walking up to a house on Deerpoint Drive and knocking on the door to see if anyone was inside. The footage also shows the suspect arriving in a U-Haul truck.

HPD believe the person broke into the home and stole several items, before leaving in the U-Haul.

robbery suspect uhaul

Hendersonville Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the person to contact their detectives at 615-264-5331.

