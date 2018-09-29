INDIAN MOUND, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff said evidence and witness statements lead them to believe that Kirby Wallace was involved in the shooting death and theft near the intersection of Poplar Springs and Welker roads on Monday morning.

Sheriff John Fuson said the sheriff's office received a 911 call from a juvenile at 9:24 a.m. on Welker Road. The juvenile said he saw someone walking wearing camo and carrying a pistol.

At 9:25 a.m. there was a report of gun shots in the area and at 9:26 a.m. a witness saw a car leave the area driving the vehicle of the man at the Welker Road address.

Fuson said the F-350 truck was found crashed out at 10:03 a.m. in the area of Cumberland City and Frankie roads. It is believed that Wallace left the area on foot.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching an area south of Cumberland City Road and west of Lylewood Road to Lock C.

The following intersections have been closed:Cumberland City Rd at Lylewood Rd, Cumberland City Rd at Popular Springs Rd, Cumberland City Rd at Seven Mile Ridge Rd, Cumberland City at Glenn Holliday Rd, Cumberland City... https://t.co/EN6OLj3gIy — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) October 1, 2018

The suspect is believed to be Kirby Gene Wallace, 53, who was added to the TBI's Most Wanted List on Friday.

UPDATE ON KIRBY WALLACE MANHUNTDeputies are actively searching the area south of Cumberland City Rd and west of Lylewood Rd all the way to Lock C. We are asking residents to remain indoors, look all their doors and windows, and report any suspicious activity. — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) October 1, 2018

Wallace, 53, was added to the TBI's Most Wanted List on Friday. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Two schools in Montgomery County - Woodland and Liberty elementaries - have been placed on a lockout status at the recommendation of law enforcement.

"Law enforcement is on site at both schools and will remain so the rest of the school day and only people coming into our building are peopel that can prove to these officers that they have business at the school," Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools said in a call to parents of students at the schools. "All students are safe and are continuing on with their day. Everyone within the building will be staying in the building with no one going outside in order to keep everyone safe."

Stewart County Schools are also on a soft lockdown while the search continues. No one is being allowed into the buildings.

Schools will have extra security during school dismissal. No bus routes will be run in the Indian Mound area. Students on those routes will be transferred to North Stewart Elementary where parents must pick up their children.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced Monday an additional $2,500 reward for information leading to the capture of Wallace, adding to a $2,500 reward already offered by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A dangerous fugitive wanted for a vicious list of crimes in Stewart County last weekend is believed to be evading authorities on foot near the Montgomery County line.

Kirby Gene Wallace, 53, was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive list last week for a home invasion that left a woman dead in Stewart County.

On Monday, authorities were responding to a theft call on Welker Road in western Montgomery County that may be in connection to Wallace.

After more than a week on the run, officials said Wallace crashed his car and is now fleeing on foot in the area of Honey Fork Road and Seven Mile Ridge Road in Indian Mound.

Wallace was last spotted Saturday morning on a ferry boat in Cumberland City. According to a witness, he was wearing blue jeans and a dark blue or gray jacket.

Stewart Co. Sheriff Frankie Gray says neighbors are doing exactly what is needed to stay safe and to help find Wallace.

“We've had so many tips we've had to run down,” Gray said on Sunday. “If he's still in this area, he's going to try to find a way to get out."

Gray says search area is constantly changing. It has spread out across parts of Stewart County, near the Montgomery County line.

With each passing day, search methods are re-evaluated.

“There may be a point where we have to move this someplace else,” Gray explained. “Right now, we're still actively searching in this area.”

Wallace is white man. He is 5 foot 10 inches tall and 157 pounds, with graying brown hair, hazel eyes and has been known to have facial hair.

Police have been actively looking for Wallace since Sunday, Sept. 22, when they believe he tied up and assault a couple in Indian Mound after they walked in on him burglarizing their home. He also allegedly set fire to the home and fled in the couple's car. The female victim, Brenda Smith, did not survive.

Wallace was arrested and charged in a similar home invasion and assault of a Montgomery Co. woman in May. In that case, the woman was able to escape and call for help.

Officials with the Stewart County Sheriff's Office said Wallace will be charged with first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated arson, robbery, aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated burglary.

Sheriff Gray says Wallace is familiar with the area and knows people nearby. He believes it is only a matter of time before Wallace is found.

Officials said residents in the area should remain alert and immediately call 911 if they spot Wallace or notice any suspicious activity. Residents should also lock their doors and windows, and make sure to remove keys from vehicles and double check they are locked.

Wallace is believed to be armed and dangerous, and authorities said residents should stay indoors and not approach or confront the fugitive.

Gray wants people to know if they see anything suspicious, they should call police. Those tips could very well lead to Wallace’s arrest.

Anyone who sees Wallace should call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.