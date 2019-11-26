NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a MAPCO store on the 400 block of Donelson Pike overnight.
According to Metro Police, a light-skinned male with a bandana across his face and armed with a gun robbed the store of money and cigarettes and fled the scene on foot.
Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 unit attempted to track down the suspect but were unsuccessful.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
