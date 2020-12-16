NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Midstate man has recovered from a road rage shooting on the interstate, but the impact will last forever from that December 2019 night.

Just last year, Vazquez was on his way to his daughter's first band recital when he became a victim of road rage. Metro police said several tips have come in for the case, but none have panned out. The search for the shooter continues.

Victim of interstate road rage speaks out A drive home from work last week was almost a La Vergne man’s last trip.

“When I remember, my hands get sweaty especially when I get in traffic,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez tries not to remember much from last December. What stays in his mind is the hospital ride from that night.

“I'm just happy to be here. You know what I mean?,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez spent 10 days in the hospital. News4 spoke with him this time last year from his hospital bed.

It took Vazquez three months to recover from what MNPD called an extreme case of road rage.

“That one picture I sent you it's two millimeters from my spine where I wouldn't have been able to walk again,” Vazquez said.

Doctors left the bullet there because it was too close to his spine to take out.

“They said it was the same equivalency of a quarter laying down. That's how close it was. Very, very lucky,” Vazquez said.

Police said the young father was merging onto I-24 East from I-440 during heavy traffic.

They said another driver tried to cut in front of him several times and flipped Vazquez off before shooting him.

Vazquez told investigators it was a woman in her 20s driving a black Audi.

“I mean I believe in God so you know I could probably forgive her if I talked to her,” Vazquez said.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.