LEIPERS FORK, TN (WSMV) – Officers are looking for a missing K-9 on Wednesday morning.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office announced their K-9 officer, Jenks, escaped from his kennel overnight and they need the public’s help in locating him.
WCSO deputies began the search for the dog in the Pinewood Road area in Leipers Fork.
Anyone with information on the dog’s whereabouts is asked to call 615-790-5550
