 

ASHLAND CITY (WSMV) - A family pet turtle went missing from a home in Tennessee.

In the world where Lynn Cole lives nothing has changed in thousands of years. However, she said she hasn’t been the same since her 15-year-old Solomon went missing.

Solomon is a 150 pounds, green and a tortoise.

“It’s hard to imagine something his size could get through there,” Cole said. “I miss him terribly.”

Her grass loving prehistoric dandelion eating pet has been missing for about a month. Cole said she got him 15 years ago at birth and came with a warning.

“He will likely outlive your granddaughter,” Cole said.

 
 

