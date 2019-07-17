PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a one-year-old boy from Putnam County.
TBI officials said Lachlan Thomas Capo was last seen earlier on Wednesday with Margo Walker.
Walker may be driving either a blue 2002 Volvo with Tennessee tag 4K7-7F9 or a black 2002 Volvo with Tennessee tag B77-71L.
If you have seen Lachlan, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or call Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 931-528-8484.
Stay with News4 for the latest on this developing story.
