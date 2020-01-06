NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was carjacked at gunpoint on Haynes Park Drive in the Haynes Park area of north Nashville overnight.
A victim told Metro Police that he was sitting in his car in front of his house when the suspect pulled up in a white Nissan Altima armed with two guns. The suspect demanded the victim drop his cell phone, get out of the car and get on the ground.
The victim said he started to comply with the suspect's demands and then ran away. When he came back to his house, the suspect's car and his car were gone.
Metro Police are continuing to investigate the crime.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
