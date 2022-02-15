bank robber in Inglewood

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in the Northern Inglewood area on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a man walked into the Regions Bank branch on Joyce Lane and passed a note to the teller, demanding money. Once he received the cash, he fled the scene.

Police say the man wore a white facemask, a red hat and a reflective vest.

Metro Police is asking anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to call 615-742-7463

