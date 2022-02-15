NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in the Northern Inglewood area on Tuesday morning.
According to police, a man walked into the Regions Bank branch on Joyce Lane and passed a note to the teller, demanding money. Once he received the cash, he fled the scene.
Police say the man wore a white facemask, a red hat and a reflective vest.
Metro Police is asking anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to call 615-742-7463
This man robbed Regions Bank's 1025 Joyce Lane branch this morning. He passed a robbery demand note to a teller and fled after receiving cash. He wore a red ballcap, white facemask, and a reflective vest. Have info about him? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/AnvhvXfSSH— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 15, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.