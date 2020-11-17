ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - It's been two nights and authorities are still searching for missing 9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman, last seen around noon Sunday.
The search for Jordan continued in Cheatham County overnight, as temperatures dipped into the 40s.
Search crews have focused their efforts on the heavily wooded area along the Cheatham and Davidson County line, where Jordan's parents say he ran off to after a disagreement in their home near Valley View Road.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation originally put out an Endangered Child Alert for Jordan on Sunday, but upped it to an Amber Alert on Monday, a status reserved for children who are considered to be in "imminent danger."
Jordan was last seen around noon on Sunday wearing blue jeans and a grey short-sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms. However, TBI officials believe he is not wearing shoes.
He is 4 feet tall, 75 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
TBI officials say they are concerned about Jordan's health because of freezing temperatures Sunday and Monday nights. Another cold night is expected on Tuesday.
#TNAMBERAlert: While there's still daylight, residents in the area of Valley View Road in Joelton should walk their property and search anywhere -- a crawlspace, shed, outbuilding, etc. -- where a child could take cover.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2020
Spot something suspicious? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/dcpLH31uGB
“Whatever it takes until we cover every square inch,” said Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove. “He could only be 100 yards from us he’s just a small child that’s why we’ve asked for a lot more of the expertise.”
Five law enforcement search teams, including Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI, have scoured the heavily wooded area near Jordan's home. Teams of tracking dogs and a helicopter have also been utilized in the search.
Here’s a few photos from the search for #AMBERALERT Jordan Gorman in Cheatham County. TBI says there is growing concern about his well-being. @WSMV #Nashville #Tennessee #Breaking pic.twitter.com/XTCFpsiR6f— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) November 16, 2020
No volunteers are assisting in the search. However, TBI officials are asking neighbors to look for Jordan on their property.
“Walk around your property line. Take a look in your sheds. Look in your deer cans if you have them. Look in your crawl space," TBI’s Josh Devine said. "Think about anywhere that a nine year old boy might be able to seek shelter."
If you spot Jordan call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Cheatham County Sheriff deputies and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a 9-year-old boy who ran away from his home after a fight with his parents.
