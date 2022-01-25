BETHPAGE, TN (WSMV) – Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says they have located 19-year-old Dillon Kirby after a cold night outside.
Kirby was wanted in both Sumner and Macon counties. Tennessee Highway Patrol also assisted in the search.
Kirby has been previously charged with kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary, theft over $10,000, and many other chargers officials said.
The sheriff’s office put several neighborhoods on alert on Tuesday night, believing Kirby to be armed and potentially dangerous.
