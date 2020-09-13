COFFEE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The search has ended for an "armed and dangerous" suspect after a deadly shooting on Interstate 24 Sunday morning in Coffee County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the suspect, 29-year-old Dangelo Dorsey of St. Louis, MO, is no longer a threat to public safety after a brief chase along I-24 east.
Dorsey crashed a vehicle he was driving at mile marker 156.
A female hostage in the backseat of the vehicle is safe.
Agents are also investigating multiple carjackings in surrounding counties that may be related.
ADDITIONAL PHOTO: Here's another picture of Dangelo Dorsey. According to records, he stands 5'9" and weighs approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He should be considered armed and dangerous.If you spot him, do not approach him. Instead, call 911. pic.twitter.com/1MVRsxGDFy— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 13, 2020
The Coffee County Sheriff's Office says a carjacking happened on I-24 West at mile marker 97.
The Coffee County Sheriff's Office says the interstate is shut down at mile marker 105 while authorities investigate. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route toward Nashville and Murfreesboro.
