MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement continues to search on Friday for a 16-year-old who escaped custody in Rutherford County and may be armed.
In a brief statement provided on Friday, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the search is continuing for Tai Harrell.
Harrell is described as a black teen male approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, who was at the time of escape around 1:42 p.m. Thursday wearing a white and black jumpsuit with the letters RCJDC on it. At the time, he was bare foot and investigators believe he may have sustained a puncture wound to his foot.
Harrell is no stranger to the law, having escaped before and has 24 juvenile petitions on file according to the Clarksville Police Department. He was serving time in juvenile detention in Rutherford County on ten counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Harrell went to a nearby window tinting business and stole a gray 2019 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with a temporary Tennessee tag that had a loaded Springfield 45 calibur gun inside. The tag number is D445005.
It is believed Harrell may be headed toward the Clarksville area, where he's from. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, call your local police precinct or the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5114, Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit an anonymous tip online here.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.