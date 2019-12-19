CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police has identified one of two suspects reportedly involved in a shoplifting at a Walmart on Madison Street in which a gun was shown.
Investigators say the incident captured on surveillance video happened on December 14 around 5 p.m. when a security sensor was activated as a man walked through, alerting a Walmart employee.
The employee requested to see the man's receipt, at which time the suspect looked at the employee, pulled a gun from his waistband, held it below his waist and continued walking out.
After police notified the public of the incident on Wednesday, they were tipped off that the couple was spotted leaving the Walmart on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in a Ford Fusion. Officers attempted a traffic stop near Morris Drive but the driver fled so recklessly that police did not pursue them.
Ten minutes later officers responded to a call about a man chasing a woman into the woods around Fair Brook Place and hearing a gunshot. The Ford Fusion was found abandoned in that area with items inside linking the couple to the Sango Walmart incident. The area was searched by K-9 and a THP helicopter, but the suspects were not located.
Officials initially identified a woman named Christina Mahalie as a possible suspect, but further investigation revealed Mahalie was not involved at all. The male hasn't been identified yet, but has a large amount of tattoos on his hands and around his neck with a tattoo forming sideburns.
Around 4:50 a.m. Thursday morning, a GMC Z71 pickup truck with Texas plate KST3558 was stolen out of Clarksville. Investigators believe the truck was taken by the suspects from the Walmart incident. Investigators say the pickup truck was stolen by force and a man was injured in the carjacking. Details about the sequence of events in that incident are still unclear.
The suspects are believed to be armed with a gun and multiple knives. They should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information that may aid investigators in this case, call Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5145, call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip online at p3tips.com/591.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
