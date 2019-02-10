HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding 37-year-old Christopher Chad Wiles.
Wiles is described as 6 feet tall weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.
Sheriff's deputies are going door to door with a flyer trying to see if anyone has seen Wiles.
"Right now, every effort that we've got is just trying to make sure this young man is okay," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said.
The sheriff said Christopher Wiles' car broke down on Old Highway 13 on Thursday. He called someone at a friend's house then left and hasn't been seen since then.
"It's horrible not knowing because obviously we hope and pray for the best, but with the weather we're having, the temperatures, you can't but think in the back of your mind the worst," Ann Wiles Burcham, Wiles' aunt said.
The bad weather just a few days ago brought flooding and cold temperatures. That has Wiles' family and the sheriff concerned.
"If there's somebody out there that knows his whereabouts, knows that he's at least alive and somewhere, please contact us," Sheriff Davis said.
The search hasn't stayed in one place. It's spanned 10 miles, but so far no sign of Wiles.
He hasn't shown up for work either or picked up his paycheck.
"He's made mistakes in his past. Who hasn't? He's a good person. He is loved by so many. There are so many people looking for him right now. We just want to know that he's okay," Burcham said.
Right now, the sheriff doesn't believe anyone is behind Wiles' disappearance. He and the family are staying positive Wiles is alive.
"We can only hope. That's what our hope is," Sheriff Davis said.
The sheriff said he's going to go over all the information he has for this case and decide what to do next. That could mean using drones or bringing in THP's helicopter.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Wiles, you're asked to contact the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office at (931) 296-2301.
