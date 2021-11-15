GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police say two kidnapping victims from Tennessee and Kentucky could be in Northern Michigan. Investigators say it's been more than a week since 3-year-old- Noah Clare from Gallatin went missing along with his cousin 16-year-old Amber Clare of Beaver Dam, Kentucky. They are both believed to be with Noah's dad, Jacob "Jake" Clare.

They vanished late Friday, November 5, or early Saturday, November 6. Amanda Ennis, Noah Clare's mom, said Noah was visiting his dad in Beaver Dam. Jake was supposed to drop Noah off with his mom in Gallatin last Sunday, but never did. Ennis says Jake has family in Michigan. She's hoping Amber and Noah are brought home soon. "We miss him. We want him home," said Amanda Ennis.

"I'm not exactly sure how the weather is up there. It's getting cold here. I would imagine Michigan is pretty frigid this time of the year. So, with them potentially living in a car, traveling in the car a lot. That's not good for anyone let alone a 3-year-old child," Adam Ennis, Noah's uncle said he's concerned for both Noah and Amber's safety, especially since Amber has been diagnosed with epilepsy and left home without her medication.

It's been about 10 days since Noah's mom has seen her son. She is begging Jake to bring Noah back safely. "Bring my baby home," Amanda Ennis said.

"Bring these kids home man," Adam Ennis said. "You've torn a little boy from his warm home where his mother and his grandmother are and mentally you've done some damage. Don't make it worse for him, don't make it worse for yourself. Do the right thing. Bring these kids home."

Gallatin Police say Jake has an active arrest warrant for custodial interference. He was last seen driving a silver Subaru Legacy Wagon with several bumper stickers and a dent on the driver's side of the back bumper.

+2 Michigan Police assisting TBI in search for missing 3-year-old Gallatin boy The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare of Gallatin.

TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Noah on Monday, November 8. Noah's family is hoping this will be elevated to an Amber Alert soon. "Because that would send a push notification to everybody's phone in America so that everyone would be aware of the situation and the seriousness of it," explained Adam Ennis.

News4 called TBI to see why there's not an Amber Alert for Noah Clare. They said right now this investigation does not meet their Amber Alert criteria but wouldn't say exactly why.

Here is TBI's criteria for issuing an Amber Alert:

1. The person is 17 years of age or younger, and;

2. The child is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death, and;

3. There is a description of the child, the abductor, or vehicle, and;

4. On a request from another state for activation, there is a direct and identified nexus to the state of Tennessee and that information is conveyed to TBI at the time of the request.