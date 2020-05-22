Search continues for Joe Clyde Daniels

TENNESSEE CITY, TN (WSMV) - For a second day, TBI is searching the property in Dickson where baby Joe Clyde Daniels was last seen two years ago.
The five-year-old’s father admitted to beating him to death, but Joe’s body has never been found by authorities.
Crews were on the scene on Garners Creek Road. They were not clearing brush like on Thursday. However, there was a mini excavator digging a location in the back woods.
Some people, who were watching the investigation, are hoping this might bring closure the community needs.
“It’s a roller coaster ride, it is. And it’s heartbreaking,” Renee Corossno, who is a family friend, said.
As TBI continues executing a search warrant at the location where baby Joe was last seen in 2018, it creates flashbacks of previous searches.
“There’s been good moments. There’s been bad moments,” Corossno said. “There’s been moments where we’ve all just sit and cried. You know what else do you do?”
So far TBI hasn't indicated if they’ve recovered anything on the property. They monitored the land overnight and Friday’s efforts include digging in the backwoods with a mini excavator.
“He needs to be laid to rest properly and justice needs to be served to anybody who had anything to do with this,” Michelle Copeland, who is a family friend, said.
Copeland said the boy's "grandparents are heartbroken.”
“They are hurting more than anybody could ever imagine and they want to bring this baby home just like everybody else does," Copeland said.
It’s the overall feeling from people in Dickson that baby Joe may finally be found. If not on Friday, hopefully someday.
“It won’t stop at this. If this doesn’t turn up anything, the search goes on,” Corossno said. “It’s not over until it’s over.”
Copeland said any outcome will be upsetting for the family but they want to be able to lay baby Joe to rest.
"I’m sure on one hand they hope they find something and on the other hand it’s like oh my lord what if they do," Copeland said. “I would hate to think if I was in their shoes because if he were found right in their backyard that’s going to be even more devastating.”
They also said Joe’s grandmother leaves the porch light on for him each night hoping one day he’ll come home.
The community also giving praise to TBI and other law enforcement to continue to work on this case and hopefully bring closure.
TBI said they expect to be back on scene working alongside members of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.
"We anticipate having Agents at that location again tomorrow in furtherance of the search warrant execution. As this is all part of an open and ongoing investigation, we don’t expect make to make any announcements regarding this search warrant execution," TBI said in an email on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.