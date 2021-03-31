NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Urban Search and Rescue team will have seven members on standby overnight in case of more flooding brought on by Tuesday night's rain.
7 members of our Urban Search & Rescue Team will be on standby overnight along with reps from @NashvilleFD & the Office of Emergency Management in the event additional rainfall causes spot flooding. Please stay informed of weather developments & be safe. pic.twitter.com/KyIu5snUiW— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 30, 2021
The Search and Rescue team was busy over the weekend, using all of their boats to rescue people from floodwaters around Davidson County.
Officials say four people were killed in Davidson. A fifth death reported Tuesday was later reported as incorrect.
The team is reminding Nashvillians to use caution, and avoid flooded roadways or areas when possible.
"Turn around, don't drown, and if someone is there, whether it be police officers or signs or cones, be patient enough to turn around," said District Chief Jay Servais. "We've rescued a lot of people that tried to go through the waters and the waters were moving a lot faster than people were expecting."
Chief Servais says if they need more help, dozens of other crew members are ready at a moments notice.
The team can also call in rescuers from other counties for assistance if they deem it necessary.
