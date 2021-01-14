MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A well-known worship leader is coming to Tennessee next month to speak and sing to hundreds of churchgoers.

Religious author and recording artist Sean Feucht will join Pastor Greg Locke at the Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet on February 7.

Feucht is known for his "Let Us Worship" events and held one of those events/concerts in Nashville in October 2020.

Thousands attend event outside Metro Courthouse Metro health officials are investigating a large religious gathering held outside the Metro Courthouse this weekend.

Wayne Caparas with the Global Vision Bible Church said on February 7; they are planning to hold a worship event with testimony from Locke and Feucht on its 800-seat campus in Mount Juliet. Caparas said they might move the worship event to hold a larger crowd.

"If not, we will allow the overflow crowd to stand in our large lot, as the event will be held in our outdoor revival tent (with walls removed for visibility) while our much smaller indoor facility will also be open for additional overflow," Caparas told News 4 in an email on Thursday.

Caparas said Feucht would appear on Locke's podcast, On Point with Pastor Greg Locke.